BBB warns about donation scams for Australian wildfires | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

BBB warns about donation scams for Australian wildfires

Colton Shone
Updated: January 07, 2020 06:59 PM
Created: January 07, 2020 04:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Scammers are preying on people who want to help with the aftermath of the Australia wildfires.

Matthew Mora, representative with the New Mexico Better Business Bureau, said people need to do their homework before they give donate to a cause online.

Advertisement

“When it comes to crowdfunding and stuff like that, there's not a lot of vetting or regulation, surrounding this type of fundraising, so you'll see a lot of fake ones popping up," Mora said.

Mora added that scammers could also try to pose as a local affiliate.

Mora said giving out credit card information to scammers could leave people open to identity theft and other fraudulent purchases.

People can check Give.org to find out if charity is legitimate.

Australian officials are asking people to donate to the Australian chapters of the Red Cross and Salvation Army. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico
Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico
Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead
Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead
Following ban, stores outside of Albuquerque voluntarily stop supplying plastic bags
Following ban, stores outside of Albuquerque voluntarily stop supplying plastic bags
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, members of the military wait outside facilities where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are visiting at Ain al-Asad air base, Iraq. Iran said Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, it has launched
APD: Lobo basketball player accused of attempted rape
APD: Lobo basketball player accused of attempted rape
Advertisement


Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead
Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, members of the military wait outside facilities where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are visiting at Ain al-Asad air base, Iraq. Iran said Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, it has launched
Sen. Martinez gets 5 days in jail for DWI, reckless driving
Sen. Martinez gets 5 days in jail for DWI, reckless driving
Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico
Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico
BBB warns about donation scams for Australian wildfires
BBB warns about donation scams for Australian wildfires