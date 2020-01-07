BBB warns about donation scams for Australian wildfires

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Scammers are preying on people who want to help with the aftermath of the Australia wildfires.
Matthew Mora, representative with the New Mexico Better Business Bureau, said people need to do their homework before they give donate to a cause online.
“When it comes to crowdfunding and stuff like that, there's not a lot of vetting or regulation, surrounding this type of fundraising, so you'll see a lot of fake ones popping up," Mora said.
Mora added that scammers could also try to pose as a local affiliate.
Mora said giving out credit card information to scammers could leave people open to identity theft and other fraudulent purchases.
People can check Give.org to find out if charity is legitimate.
Australian officials are asking people to donate to the Australian chapters of the Red Cross and Salvation Army.
