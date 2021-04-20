BCSO in search of white sedan that could be connected to double homicide | KOB 4
BCSO in search of white sedan that could be connected to double homicide

Patrick Hayes
Updated: April 20, 2021 05:21 PM
Created: April 20, 2021 04:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office wants to locate a white sedan that was involved in a double homicide. 

Witnesses told deputies they saw two or three people in the car fire several shots Monday into an SUV that crashed on Coors near Arenal.

"When deputies got on scene and saw the vehicle, they had actually witnessed gunshot wounds to both of the deceased males," said Jayme Fuller, spokesperson for BCSO.

The names of the victims will be released after medical investigators confirm their identities.

Monday’s shooting marks the third and fourth homicides of 2021 that BCSO is investigating.

According to BCSO, they had 10 homicide in 2018, nine in 2019 and eight in 2020.


