Bear sightings to increase as bears wake from hibernation
Kai Porter
May 03, 2019 06:49 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — It's spring and that means bear sightings will soon be on the rise.
"The bears have been sleeping for the most part for the last 4 or 5 months and so with warmer temperatures, the thaw coming, bears are waking up out of their den," said Daryl Ratajczak, a wildlife biologist for the Santa Fe National Forest.
Because of drought over the past decade, he says bears don't have a lot of natural food in the wilderness. So they head into areas where people live looking for it.
"The good news is this year we've had a fairly wet winter and spring and so natural food should be coming out in abundance,” Ratajczak said. “But you can't look at what's going on right now. You have to look at what happened last year before they went into the hibernation and it was still a tough time for them."
To avoid having a bear in the backyard, Ratajczak says be sure to take precautions.
"Make sure there's nothing around your home that a bear can get into and see it as an easy meal," he said.
