Bear sightings to increase as bears wake from hibernation

"The good news is this year we've had a fairly wet winter and spring and so natural food should be coming out in abundance,” Ratajczak said. “But you can't look at what's going on right now. You have to look at what happened last year before they went into the hibernation and it was still a tough time for them."

To avoid having a bear in the backyard, Ratajczak says be sure to take precautions.

"Make sure there's nothing around your home that a bear can get into and see it as an easy meal," he said.