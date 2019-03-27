Beer cans hitting, damaging vehicles on northern NM highway

He said the beer can hit his windshield and created a hole during rush hour on Monday.

"I was covered in glass from head to toe," Lock said.

The officer who took Lock's report said it wasn't the first time someone reported a beer can hitting their vehicle.

"He said that there have some situations that have been going on. He had it happen to himself back in November," Lock said.

KOB 4 contacted Tesuque Pueblo late Wednesday night. A dispatcher said to check back.

The Pueblo of Pojoaque did not respond to KOB 4's request for comment.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and Santa Fe Police Department said this crime is not on their radar.

New Mexico State Police would not comment on the individual incident but an official with the department said the person responsible for throwing beer cans at vehicles could face criminal charges.