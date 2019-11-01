Belen city council election is a battle between experience, new energy

“The roads here in Belen have been neglected for over 30 years,” Bernal Jr. said.

The 21-year-old also believes the police department needs more officers, and wages should be increased.

He also believes his age is an asset.

“It's not bad to be older generation,” he said. “It just takes the right people to believe in the younger generation, and be willing to pass the torch."

Wayne Gallegos, a retired firefighter, has served in politics for 12 years. If re-elected, it would be his fourth term on the council.

“What I run on is things that are needed-- not wanted," Gallegos said.

Gallegos said his priorities are infrastructure.

“People tend to run for issues, to say it would be nice if we had this or had that but being in the business as long as I have, you have to be for real with yourself and use the actual amount of budgeted dollars that's generated through the city,” he said.

Gallegos will also be running against Robert Noblin.

He moved to Belen in 2005, and owns the largest cremation and funeral provider in Valencia County.

“My slogan is bury old politics," he said. “Belen needs growth."

Noblin believes the council needs to be open to change if they want more people to call Belen home.