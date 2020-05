ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Keter North America usually makes shelves, outdoor furniture, and other medical products. But these days, they've been spending a lot of time making thousands of face shields.

"For us, we needed to make sure that our employees were safe," explained David Foster. "So we developed this face shield over a couple of weeks, and decided that because we have the ability and the capacity that we would donate those out to the local health care workers that need it."