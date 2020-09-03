Belen pastor planning protest against governor's public health order | KOB 4
Belen pastor planning protest against governor's public health order

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: September 03, 2020 06:46 PM
Created: September 03, 2020 05:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A pastor in Belen is organizing a rally to protest against the governor's public health order, which caps capacity at places of worship at 40%.

Greg MacPherson, pastor at Belen First Assembly, doesn't believe places of worship should be subject to the governor's restrictions.

"The church should stay open, should remain open, and we should not have someone else dictate what the church can do," he said.

Despite a ban on mass gatherings in New Mexico, MacPherson said hundreds of people are expected to attend his rally.

"I would like to have freedom to worship God how we choose to worship God, and I'm not going to dictate to anybody on what they do," he said. "Any pastor, any church, they need to have a right to do what they feel is right to under the First Amendment."

The Faith Over Fear protest will be held at Belen City Hall Sept. 13.


