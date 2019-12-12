Belen police chief sues the city

Those challenges ramped up just months on the job when two excessive force cases landed on his desk. According to the lawsuit internal investigations into those cases found the officers used unnecessary force.

Chief Rodriguez recommended those officers be terminated. According to the lawsuit that’s despite the Mayor telling him “sometimes you have to look the other way.”

When asked about making a comment like that Mayor Jerah Cordova said, “that’s going to continue to be an open question. I know exactly what he's pointing to so, at one time he and I and the city manager had a conversation in the city manager’s office related to some personnel issues, excessive force and some other issues and the conversation centered around whether or not the chief was moving a little too quick to terminate everyone based on, he thought were concerns with that particular employee.”

Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave this summer, after the city received complaints about him.

The lawsuit alleges those complaints came from the officer involved in the use-of-force allegations.

According to Rodriguez’s attorney the city spent more than $30,000 from the police budget to conduct an internal investigation into the chief while he was on leave. That’s broken up more than $13,000 for the chief’s pay and $18,000 in investigation costs associated with attorney fees.

According to the lawsuit, and an October special city council meeting the internal investigation revealed no wrongdoing by Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

Along with the investigations, the lawsuit alleges online retaliations from others within the city and the department against Rodriguez. Read more about all the allegations here:

Mayor Jerah Cordova maintains Chief Rodriguez is under performing. He said the city has a responsibility to address that.

The Allegra Carpenter, the attorney for Chief Rodriguez, said this was filed in anticipation of his termination in January 2020.

The city said it has not been served yet, and cannot comment on pending litigation.