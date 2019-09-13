Belen police officers accuse chief of racism, intimidation

In addition to facing questions about leadership, officers allege Chief Rodriguez is racist, incompetent and exerts control by force or fear.

Chief Rodriguez remained defiant amid the allegations.

“There is absolutely no merit to these claims. I completely disagree with it," Chief Rodriguez said in a statement to KOB 4. "I feel very confident in leading that organization and to serve to the City of Belen.”

In a statement, the City of Belen said it has and will investigate all legitimate claims.