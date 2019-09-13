Belen police officers accuse chief of racism, intimidation | KOB 4
Belen police officers accuse chief of racism, intimidation

Belen police officers accuse chief of racism, intimidation

September 13, 2019 06:44 PM

BELEN, N.M.- The union representing Belen police officers has drafted a Letter of No Confidence for Chief Victor Rodriguez. 

The union said the letter was in response to complaints about lack of leadership, creating an unsafe work environment and inability to make sound decisions.

The union said the Letter of No Confidence was drafted after officers exhausted all other options.

In addition to facing questions about leadership, officers allege Chief Rodriguez is racist, incompetent and exerts control by force or fear.

Chief Rodriguez remained defiant amid the allegations.

“There is absolutely no merit to these claims. I completely disagree with it," Chief Rodriguez said in a statement to KOB 4. "I feel very confident in leading that organization and to serve to the City of Belen.”

In a statement, the City of Belen said it has and will investigate all legitimate claims.

Updated: September 13, 2019 06:44 PM
Created: September 13, 2019 05:52 PM

