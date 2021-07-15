Belen residents hope city uses emergency funds to prevent future flooding

The Howards want to see if Belen officials will actually make any changes with the emergency money that was approved by the governor.

"We have a lot of infrastructure that was damaged. As a part of this flood emergency, we have roadways, sidewalks, gosh everything you could think of," said Belen Mayor Jerah R. Cordova.

After clean up, Cordova said they'll turn to new infrastructure - like more ponds and ditch work.

There's no deadline for Belen to use the $750,000.