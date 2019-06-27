Belen's police chief placed on leave after complaints
KOB Web Staff
June 27, 2019 12:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Belen's police chief, Victor Rodriguez, has been placed on administrative leave, according to the city's mayor.
Jerah Cordova said Rodriguez is being investigated after several people, inside and outside of the police department, filed complaints.
Cordova would not go into detail about the complaints.
An outside agency will conduct the investigation, Cordova said.
