Belen's police chief placed on leave after complaints | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Belen's police chief placed on leave after complaints

Belen's police chief placed on leave after complaints

KOB Web Staff
June 27, 2019 12:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Belen's police chief, Victor Rodriguez, has been placed on administrative leave, according to the city's mayor.

Advertisement

Jerah Cordova said Rodriguez is being investigated after several people, inside and outside of the police department, filed complaints.

Cordova would not go into detail about the complaints.

An outside agency will conduct the investigation, Cordova said.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: June 27, 2019 12:21 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 killed, 2 injured in South Valley triple shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in South Valley triple shooting
NM attorney general raids home of Las Vegas mayor, city hall
Tonita Gurule-Giron
Man caught in lewd act at a park in NE Albuquerque
Man caught in lewd act at a park in NE Albuquerque
Forest Service: 45 abandoned campfires found over the weekend
Forest Service: 45 abandoned campfires found over the weekend
Thief steals BMX bike from 4-year-old
Thief steals BMX bike from 4-year-old
Advertisement




NM attorney general raids home of Las Vegas mayor, city hall
Tonita Gurule-Giron
1 killed, 2 injured in South Valley triple shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in South Valley triple shooting
New Mexico athletes win most medals at Senior Games
New Mexico athletes win most medals at Senior Games
Belen's police chief placed on leave after complaints
Belen's police chief placed on leave after complaints
High court keeps citizenship question off census for now
High court keeps citizenship question off census for now