Ben Ray Lujan projected to defeat Mark Ronchetti in U.S. Senate race | KOB 4
Ben Ray Lujan projected to defeat Mark Ronchetti in U.S. Senate race

Joshua Panas
Updated: November 03, 2020 11:32 PM
Created: November 02, 2020 12:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democrat Ben Ray Lujan is the projected winner of the hotly-contested U.S. Senate race in New Mexico.

When all the votes are counted, Lujan is expected to beat Republican Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian Bob Walsh. 

Lujan will move from the U.S. House, where he represented New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, to the U.S. Senate. 

In a virtual victory speech, Lujan said his first priority will be relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year hasn't been easy. You've lost loved ones, you're healing from being sick, lost a job through no fault of your own," Lujan said. "Your small businesses have been hit hard, and there are still tough times ahead but know this-- as your United States Senator, I will not stop fighting to get all the help that we need to help you recover and rebuild from this pandemic. We have to come together."

KOB 4 reached out to the Ronchetti campaign for a response to the projected loss. However, he did not respond.


