Ben Ray Luján returns to the US Senate

Updated: March 03, 2022 11:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Just five weeks after being hospitalized with symptoms of a stroke, Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, returned to his duties on the U.S. Senate floor Thursday.
Sen. Luján received a standing ovation from fellow lawmakers in a Senate Commerce Committee meeting and vote Thursday. After the ovation, the senator stated, "it's an absolute honor to be back."
"To every one of you who sent notes, sent videos – and all the prayers – it worked," Sen. Luján added. "It's good to be back, I missed y'all."
Luján was hospitalized early Jan. 27 with symptoms of dizziness and fatigue. He was transported from a Santa Fe hospital to UNM Hospital, where doctors discovered he suffered a stroke in the cerebellum. The stroke was reported Feb. 1.
Great to be back at work! pic.twitter.com/nxPAMrEPP9— Senator Ben Ray Luján (@SenatorLujan) March 3, 2022
