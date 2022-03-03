Ben Ray Luján returns to the US Senate | KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Just five weeks after being hospitalized with symptoms of a stroke, Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, returned to his duties on the U.S. Senate floor Thursday.

Sen. Luján received a standing ovation from fellow lawmakers in a Senate Commerce Committee meeting and vote Thursday. After the ovation, the senator stated, "it's an absolute honor to be back."

"To every one of you who sent notes, sent videos – and all the prayers – it worked," Sen. Luján added. "It's good to be back, I missed y'all."

Luján was hospitalized early Jan. 27 with symptoms of dizziness and fatigue. He was transported from a Santa Fe hospital to UNM Hospital, where doctors discovered he suffered a stroke in the cerebellum. The stroke was reported Feb. 1. 


