Jury: Clovis man guilty of sexually assaulting young girl

Benjamin Pritchett 

Marian Camacho
February 27, 2019 10:18 AM

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. - A Clovis man has been found guilty of criminal sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13.

The verdict came down from a Roosevelt County jury Tuesday in Portales.

According to the ninth judicial district attorney's office, 58-year-old Benjamin Pritchett sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl while the girl was staying at his home in Floyd, New Mexico back in 2013.

Pritchett was arrested in October of 2016 and now faces up to 18-years behind bars.

"Another sexual predator will now be out of our community, and I am thankful for the jury's verdict in this matter," said District Attorney Andrea Reeb. 

Marian Camacho


Created: February 27, 2019 10:18 AM

