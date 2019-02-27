Jury: Clovis man guilty of sexually assaulting young girl
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. - A Clovis man has been found guilty of criminal sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13.
The verdict came down from a Roosevelt County jury Tuesday in Portales.
According to the ninth judicial district attorney's office, 58-year-old Benjamin Pritchett sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl while the girl was staying at his home in Floyd, New Mexico back in 2013.
Pritchett was arrested in October of 2016 and now faces up to 18-years behind bars.
"Another sexual predator will now be out of our community, and I am thankful for the jury's verdict in this matter," said District Attorney Andrea Reeb.
