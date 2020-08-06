Bernalillo County commissioner proposing Sheriff’s Department Advisory and Review Board

Under the law the county commission has no control over how Sheriff Gonzales runs the department or the policies he puts into place. Collie says the board wouldn't either.

“But we do have the ability to create a public forum, a place of transparent, a place of accountability and so a review and advisory board would essentially be there to observe, to review the sheriff's policies, to comment on them in way that the public can take hold of,” said Collie.

Even through Sheriff Gonzales wouldn't have to follow the recommendations, Collie says it would allow the county to open up the conversation to the public and give formal advice to the sheriff.

“Does he have to do it? No,” said Collie. “Does he have to talk about it and engage the situation or not? Yes. And that's all a matter of public record”

KOB 4 reached out to BCSO for a comment on the proposed ordinance.

A spokesperson said the sheriff's office recently received a copy of the ordinance, and it's currently under review.