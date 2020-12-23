Bernalillo County detox center decorated with luminarias to honor lives lost to COVID-19

Patrick Hayes
Updated: December 23, 2020 10:22 PM
Created: December 23, 2020 09:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- CARE Detox, Bernalillo County's detox center in southeast Albuquerque, is celebrating Christmas differently this year.
Megan Aragon, clinical manager at the center, and 10 of her clients decorated the campus with luminarias to remember the people who have died from COVID-19.
Quentin Battle, a client of the detox center, said he lost his mother to COVID-19 in July.
"It was very traumatic. My family is still reeling from the pain from it," he said. "For me to be able to talk about it now, without breaking down, is evidence of the healing this place has given me."
Due to the pandemic, residents of the detox center can only leave for medical resaons.
However, the luminarias make them feel like they are part of the community.
"As a community, we are in quarantine and isolation ourselves, so we just wanted to find a way to honor the Christmas spirit, and so we made a pathway of luminarias," Battle said.
The lights remind Battle of his family. He said he will use them has motivation.
"From being homeless and on the street, hungry, destitute and desperate and by the grace of my higher power, by the grace of God, I was accepted here, and it's been nothing but recovery ever since," he said.
