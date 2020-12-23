Bernalillo County detox center decorated with luminarias to honor lives lost to COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, residents of the detox center can only leave for medical resaons.

However, the luminarias make them feel like they are part of the community.

"As a community, we are in quarantine and isolation ourselves, so we just wanted to find a way to honor the Christmas spirit, and so we made a pathway of luminarias," Battle said.

The lights remind Battle of his family. He said he will use them has motivation.

"From being homeless and on the street, hungry, destitute and desperate and by the grace of my higher power, by the grace of God, I was accepted here, and it's been nothing but recovery ever since," he said.