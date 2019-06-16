Best high schools in NM ranked | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
June 16, 2019 04:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- U.S. News & World Report ranked the best high schools in New Mexico.

The publications measured college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, undeserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate. 

Rankings

1. Albuquerque Institute of Math and Science (Albuquerque)
2. The Academy for Technology and the Calssics (Santa Fe)
3. Los Alamos High School (Los Alamos)
4. Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School (Albuquerque)
5. Early College Academy (Albuquerque)
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque)
7. South Valley Academy (Albuquerque)
8. College and Career High School (Albuquerque)
9. Albuquerque High School (Albuquerque)
10. The Ask Academy (Rio Rancho)

Click here for more rankings

