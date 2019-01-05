BIA will help clear roads on Navajo Nation despite shutdown | KOB 4
BIA will help clear roads on Navajo Nation despite shutdown

BIA will help clear roads on Navajo Nation despite shutdown

The Associated Press
January 05, 2019 07:29 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs says its employees will be clearing roads on the Navajo Nation over the weekend despite the federal government shutdown.

The agency had been set to pull workers back Friday. But tribal President Russell Begaye requested an extension because of an upcoming storm.

The BIA says it cannot resume full operations, but it can remove snow and ice from major arteries in case of an emergency.

Forecasts call for a couple of inches of snow across much of the reservation starting Saturday, with more in higher elevations.

Navajo Department of Transportation spokesman Carl Slater says he appreciates BIA workers who are on the job with no guarantee of pay. He says tribal crews plowed BIA roads for a couple of days because of the shutdown and before the BIA brought on a limited crew.

The Associated Press


Created: January 05, 2019 07:29 AM

