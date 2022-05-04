Biden approves disaster declaration for New Mexico wildfires

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the State of New Mexico and ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had requested the declaration Tuesday.
The president’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel, and Valencia counties.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional counties may be designated for assistance after the assessments are fully completed.
How to apply for assistance:
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance May 5 by registering online here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
