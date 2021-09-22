Biden nominee confirmed as federal judge for New Mexico | KOB 4

Biden nominee confirmed as federal judge for New Mexico

Biden nominee confirmed as federal judge for New Mexico

Morgan Lee
Created: September 22, 2021 08:41 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces-based defense and civil rights attorney Margaret Strickland was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate to serve as a federal judge in New Mexico.

Strickland was among President Joe Biden’s first slate of nominees announced in March. She was confirmed Tuesday by a 52-45 vote of the Senate, including supportive votes by U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján.

Prior nominations by President Donald Trump to fill two vacancies on the U.S. District Court in New Mexico were put on hold in September 2020 by New Mexico's Senate delegation, ahead of the presidential election.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Pilot in deadly Albuquerque hot air balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in his system
Pilot in deadly Albuquerque hot air balloon crash had marijuana, cocaine in his system
ABQ road rage shooting leaves mother and children shaken
ABQ road rage shooting leaves mother and children shaken
Balloon Fiesta will not require COVID-19 vaccination
Balloon Fiesta will not require COVID-19 vaccination
APD seeks information about woman fatally shot, left at hospital
APD seeks information about woman fatally shot, left at hospital
Break-ins leave two NE Albuquerque businesses cleaning up the damage
Break-ins leave two NE Albuquerque businesses cleaning up the damage