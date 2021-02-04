Biden signs disaster declaration to help Navajo Nation with COVID-19 response

It will provide more federal resources and prompts the release of federal funds for the reimbursement of emergency funds expended to address the COVID-19 pandemic on the Navajo Nation which covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

"With each day that passes, there is growing concern across the country and here on the Navajo Nation about the COVID-19 variants that are spreading," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We are working with our public health experts to ensure that we test for the variants here on the Navajo Nation as well."