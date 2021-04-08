Biden's executive orders target 'ghost guns'

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- President Joe Biden wants to crack down on "ghost guns."
In 2018, 4 Investigates showed how easy it is to purchase a "ghost gun" online, which was untraceable to law enforcement.
The gun kit cost 4 Investigates $1,200. It was delivered to Chris Ramirez's office a week later-- without a background check.
Biden's executive orders require the sellers and manufacturers of ghost gun kits to put serial numbers on the key parts of the gun. Buyers of the kits must also pass a background check.
"Ghost guns" have been used in mass shootings. Kevin Neal used a "ghost gun" in 2017 to kill five people in a northern California shooting spree.
Another man shot and killed five people in Santa Monica with guns he assembled himself to evade California's gun laws.
President Biden acknowledged his executive orders don't go far enough, and called on Congress to ban assault rifles. High-powered assault rifles were used to kill people in El Paso, Las Vegas, Newtown, Dayton, Boulder and so many other cities in the country.
