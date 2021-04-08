Biden's executive orders target 'ghost guns'

"Ghost guns" have been used in mass shootings. Kevin Neal used a "ghost gun" in 2017 to kill five people in a northern California shooting spree.

Another man shot and killed five people in Santa Monica with guns he assembled himself to evade California's gun laws.

President Biden acknowledged his executive orders don't go far enough, and called on Congress to ban assault rifles. High-powered assault rifles were used to kill people in El Paso, Las Vegas, Newtown, Dayton, Boulder and so many other cities in the country.



