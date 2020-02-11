Bill aimed at improving consumer safety in hemp industry passes first committee | KOB 4
Bill aimed at improving consumer safety in hemp industry passes first committee

Nathan O'Neal
Created: February 11, 2020 06:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A House Bill aimed at improving consumer safety in the hemp industry passed its first committee Tuesday.

The 4 Investigates team went undercover last summer to purchase CBD and Hemp-based products at a variety of Albuquerque stores. Many of the products had questionable labeling with no factory seals and little information about what’s inside.

Now lawmakers want to crack down on the hemp industry, which is currently operating in the dark.

Bill sponsor Rep. Derrick Lente (D-District 65) said House bill 214 would establish product testing requirements and proper labeling with vital information. The measure would allow the state to pull products off the shelves of stores that don’t follow the rules and impose a fine.

“The fine would be a monetary fine in the thousands of dollars to any one store that hasn't been tested,” Rep. Lente said. “That's what it's about. It's ensuring that all New Mexicans, when they buy a product in our state, are protected so their own health is protected themselves.”

With bipartisan support already, Rep. Lente hopes to push the bill to the House floor without having to go to another committee.


