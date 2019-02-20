Bill calls for creation of ethics commission | KOB 4
Bill calls for creation of ethics commission

Patrick Hayes
February 20, 2019 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Senate Bill 619, if approved, would create an ethics commission to investigate complaints about state officials.

However, a majority of those complaints would be discussed behind closed doors.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Bernalillo, said her proposal is a work in progress but one group said it’s filled with secrecy and lacks transparency. 

Melanie Majors, New Mexico Foundation for Open Government’s executive director and told KOB, “Any commission that is created to hold our public officials accountable should be open.”

Lopez said, “The state ethics commission approved by voters will play a vital role in ensuring we have an open and fair process for addressing complaints and proactively helping people navigate ethics questions to avoid conflicts in the first place.”

Majors told KOB the state has a history of ethics violations when it comes to state lawmakers and New Mexico needs a commission.

However, she said, SB 619 could violate a person’s freedom of speech.

Majors said, "First of all, if you want to file a complaint, you must sign away your first amendment rights that you will not talk about it. You will not issue a news release; you will not talk to the media. You will not make public statements about it."

According to the bill, you can get fined $10,000.

The bill also says, "Nothing in the State Ethics Commission Act precludes civil actions or criminal sanctions for libel, slander or other civil or criminal claims against a person who files a false claim under that act."

That means someone can sue you for filing a complaint.

Lopez said, "Senate Bill 619 was just introduced, and as we debate and discuss the legislation my colleagues and I will be working to address the critical balance that must be struck between full transparency and appropriate privacy protections for the parties involved in any dispute."

Track SB 619 during the legislative session

Patrick Hayes


Created: February 20, 2019 06:44 PM

