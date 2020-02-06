Bill calls for safe haven 'baby boxes' in New Mexico

Brittany Costello
ESPANOLA, N.M.- Espanola officials are working with state lawmakers to make it easier for parents to give up their newborn baby.
New Mexico's safe haven law allows parents to drop off infants, up to 90 days old, at designated locations like hospitals or fire stations.
However, they have to physically hand that baby over.
A new version of the law, filed during the 2020 session by Rep, Joseph Sanchez, would allow for "baby boxes." It’s a secure device the baby would be placed inside. When the door shuts, an alarm is triggered, alerting firefighters or hospital staff.
The boxes would cost $10,000-$20,000 each.
“It gives those who are most disenfranchised a second chance at life and our community is desperate to look for another opportunity,” said Javier Sanchez, Espanola Mayor.
Mayor Sanchez is working with John Wickersham, president of the Espanola Fire Fighters Union, to get the bill passed in Santa Fe.
In the meantime, the city passed a resolution, allocating money to awareness campaigns of current safe haven laws. They are printing fliers and putting up posters in the community.
