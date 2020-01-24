Bill calls for stricter sentences in felony gun crime cases

The sponsors of the bill said they hope the stricter sentences would send a message to criminals that use guns.

“We have several bills this time that we’ve introduced that target criminal activity, criminal use of the firearm and that’s what we’re focusing on,” said Rep. William “Bill” Rehm.

A similar bill died in committee last session. But the representatives think it has a good chance of passing this year.

“The public is crying out and they want a change and everybody’s listening to the public and it’s time for a change,” Rep. Schmedes said.

The governor has shown support for the bill by adding it to the agenda this session.