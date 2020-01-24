Bill calls for stricter sentences in felony gun crime cases | KOB 4
Bill calls for stricter sentences in felony gun crime cases

Kai Porter
Updated: January 24, 2020 06:08 PM
Created: January 24, 2020 04:29 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- A group of state lawmakers have a plan to tackle gun violence in communities across New Mexico.

House bill 35, sponsored by five Republicans, would increase prison sentences for anyone who uses a gun while committing a felony.

The additional prison sentence for anyone convicted of using a gun in a felony would go from one year to three – for a first offense, and from three years to five – for a second offense.

“We’re trying to reduce gun violence we want our homes our families our communities a safer place to live” said Rep. Gregg Schmedes.

The sponsors of the bill said they hope the stricter sentences would send a message to criminals that use guns.

“We have several bills this time that we’ve introduced that target criminal activity, criminal use of the firearm and that’s what we’re focusing on,” said Rep. William “Bill” Rehm.

A similar bill died in committee last session. But the representatives think it has a good chance of passing this year.

“The public is crying out and they want a change and everybody’s listening to the public and it’s time for a change,” Rep. Schmedes said.

The governor has shown support for the bill by adding it to the agenda this session.


