Bill could add tax to Airbnb rentals

Patrick Hayes

January 29, 2019 06:54 PM

A new law could add more money to your Airbnb bill.



SB 106, if approved, would take certain types of short term rentals off the list of exemptions and require them to pay more in taxes.



Currently, the online company is not required to pay the same taxes and fees as hotels and motels.



Imesh Vaidya, the Southwest Regional Director for the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, told KOB that’s not fair.



“We are fine with competition. We have no problem with a homeowner renting out a room. We want to have the same level playing field. We want them to pay the same taxes, we’re obliged to pay,” he said.



In Albuquerque, that money is used to support the Albuquerque Convention Center and bring in tourism.



Currently, Airbnb is voluntarily paying some city taxes but not all of them.



The company did not want to comment on the proposed legislation but did send a statement which said: