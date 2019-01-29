Bill could add tax to Airbnb rentals | KOB 4
Bill could add tax to Airbnb rentals

Patrick Hayes
January 29, 2019 06:54 PM

A new law could add more money to your Airbnb bill.

SB 106, if approved, would take certain types of short term rentals off the list of exemptions and require them to pay more in taxes.

Currently, the online company is not required to pay the same taxes and fees as hotels and motels.

Imesh Vaidya, the Southwest Regional Director for the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, told KOB that’s not fair.

“We are fine with competition. We have no problem with a homeowner renting out a room. We want to have the same level playing field. We want them to pay the same taxes, we’re obliged to pay,” he said.

In Albuquerque, that money is used to support the Albuquerque Convention Center and bring in tourism.

Currently, Airbnb is voluntarily paying some city taxes but not all of them.

The company did not want to comment on the proposed legislation but did send a statement which said:

"Airbnb collects and remits taxes through agreements with several jurisdictions in New Mexico, including: Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Taos County. Taos Ski Valley, Ruidoso. Airbnb collects the tax directly from the guest and remits it to the jurisdiction. Guests see this as a separate item on their bill. In areas where we do not have agreements, it is the responsibility of the host to collect and remit this tax."

Vaidya added, “Most of these short term rentals are not a single homeowner renting out a room. Most of these home rentals are multi-tenant, multi-unit property owners that are renting out multiple rooms, multiple houses at a time and they are basically acting as an illegal hotel.”

SB 106 has passed the Senate and will be discussed by a House committee on Wednesday.

Track this bill during the legislative session

Patrick Hayes


Updated: January 29, 2019 06:54 PM
Created: January 29, 2019 05:59 PM

