Bill could guarantee health insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions

Rep. Thomson, a cancer survivor, worries if the Affordable Care Act is changed to no longer require coverage of pre-existing conditions. Many New Mexicans would not have coverage.

"About one-third of a million New Mexicans under the age of 65 have at least one pre-existing condition and probably most people over the age of 65 have more than one... and I'm one of those people. I'm a cancer survivor. I have a son with autism. Our family is affected by this," Thomson said.

With just nine days left in the 60-day legislative session, Thomson is optimistic there's still enough time to get her bill up to the Governor's desk.

"To me, it's pretty much a no-brainer. We're not changing anything per se," she said. "We're just locking in what's in federal law so there's not going to be any increased costs because we're already doing it."

Now that the bill passed the House it heads over to the Senate for consideration.

Track this bill during the legislative session