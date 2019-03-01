Bill could open NM primaries to independent voters | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bill could open NM primaries to independent voters

Kai Porter
March 01, 2019 06:52 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Right now, only voters affiliated with a major party can vote in New Mexico's primary elections. HB 93 would change that, and let independent voters cast their ballot too. 

Advertisement

"We have what's called a closed primary system now, where only Democrats can vote in Democratic primaries, and only Republicans can vote in Republican primaries," Rep. Damon Ely said. 

Ely, a Democrat from Corrales, is sponsoring the bill. He says it would allow voters not affiliated with a major political party - about a third of New Mexico's voters - cast a ballot in primary elections. 

"So many people are independents, or are not Democrats or Republicans, mostly young people," Ely said. 

There is one catch: unaffiliated voters would have to choose just one major political party ballot to cast in the primary election.

"They've got to pick one or the other, and Republican's can vote in Democratic primaries and vice versa. We're really talking about those people that aren't either. Pick one primary and go vote," Ely said. 

He believes the bill will ultimately increase voter turnout in not only the primaries but in general elections. 

"Open primaries was kind of a natural extension of my basic philosophy, which is more voting is good, and particularly with young people. I want to get them involved," Ely said. 

Track this bill during the legislative session

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: March 01, 2019 06:52 PM
Created: March 01, 2019 04:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
Albuquerque boy calls 911 to report 'Momo'
Albuquerque boy calls 911 to report 'Momo'
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire
Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire
Wanted felon hits officer with car during traffic stop
Mykl Chavez
Advertisement




Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
Attorney General investigates more priests suspected of rape
Attorney General investigates more priests suspected of rape
Bill could open NM primaries to independent voters
Bill could open NM primaries to independent voters
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Albuquerque 8th graders honored with STEMMYs
Albuquerque 8th graders honored with STEMMYs