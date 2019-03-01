Bill could open NM primaries to independent voters

"So many people are independents, or are not Democrats or Republicans, mostly young people," Ely said.

There is one catch: unaffiliated voters would have to choose just one major political party ballot to cast in the primary election.

"They've got to pick one or the other, and Republican's can vote in Democratic primaries and vice versa. We're really talking about those people that aren't either. Pick one primary and go vote," Ely said.

He believes the bill will ultimately increase voter turnout in not only the primaries but in general elections.

"Open primaries was kind of a natural extension of my basic philosophy, which is more voting is good, and particularly with young people. I want to get them involved," Ely said.

