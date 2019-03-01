Bill could open NM primaries to independent voters
Kai Porter
March 01, 2019 06:52 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Right now, only voters affiliated with a major party can vote in New Mexico's primary elections. HB 93 would change that, and let independent voters cast their ballot too.
"We have what's called a closed primary system now, where only Democrats can vote in Democratic primaries, and only Republicans can vote in Republican primaries," Rep. Damon Ely said.
Ely, a Democrat from Corrales, is sponsoring the bill. He says it would allow voters not affiliated with a major political party - about a third of New Mexico's voters - cast a ballot in primary elections.
"So many people are independents, or are not Democrats or Republicans, mostly young people," Ely said.
There is one catch: unaffiliated voters would have to choose just one major political party ballot to cast in the primary election.
"They've got to pick one or the other, and Republican's can vote in Democratic primaries and vice versa. We're really talking about those people that aren't either. Pick one primary and go vote," Ely said.
He believes the bill will ultimately increase voter turnout in not only the primaries but in general elections.
"Open primaries was kind of a natural extension of my basic philosophy, which is more voting is good, and particularly with young people. I want to get them involved," Ely said.
Credits
Updated: March 01, 2019 06:52 PM
Created: March 01, 2019 04:03 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved