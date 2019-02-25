Bill could reduce number of crashes involving wildlife | KOB 4
Bill could reduce number of crashes involving wildlife

Nathan O'Neal
February 25, 2019 05:48 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — SB 228 would dedicate half a million dollars for New Mexico to take another look at how roadways impact wildlife movement. 

It's called the Wildlife Corridors Act and the bill requires our state to re-evaluate current and future highway projects.

The goal is to reduce the number of crashes involving drivers and wildlife throughout our state.

While it doesn't fund major overhauls of our existing roadways, lawmakers who support the bill say it's a move in the right direction.

"It's a win-win situation for public safety because there are thousands of incidents of humans hitting wildlife and some people die from that," said Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces. "It's also good for wildlife - wildlife needs large areas for migration and for their habitat." 

The bill passed the Senate on Monday afternoon. It now heads to the House for consideration. 

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Created: February 25, 2019 05:48 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company.

