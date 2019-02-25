Bill could reduce number of crashes involving wildlife

While it doesn't fund major overhauls of our existing roadways, lawmakers who support the bill say it's a move in the right direction.

"It's a win-win situation for public safety because there are thousands of incidents of humans hitting wildlife and some people die from that," said Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces. "It's also good for wildlife - wildlife needs large areas for migration and for their habitat."

The bill passed the Senate on Monday afternoon. It now heads to the House for consideration.

Track this bill during the legislative session