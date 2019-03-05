Bill could require home inspectors to be licensed

Baldonado believes licensing home inspectors would add to an inspector's credibility.

"It is also is an idea to protect the public. When you have a home inspector that may not be up to par, not necessarily know what they're doing. They exist, but I'll say this: most home inspectors do a pretty good job," he said.

Baldonado says the licensing fee would be $1,000 for three years and would go towards funding a licensing board.

"We kind of joke that you and I could just get a ladder and a truck and go into business and say we're home inspectors. We maybe don't want to do that but there's no barriers to it right now," he said. "But there's a balancing act too, regulation can be cumbersome and hard to deal with too."

The bill is awaiting a vote on the House floor.

