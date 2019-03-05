Bill could require home inspectors to be licensed | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bill could require home inspectors to be licensed

Kai Porter
March 05, 2019 06:38 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — If HB 433 passes, home inspectors in New Mexico could have to get licensed. 

Advertisement

Rep. Alonzo Baldonado, a realtor from Los Lunas, is sponsoring the bill. It is called the Home Inspector Licensing Act. 

"Home inspection should be something you'd use when purchasing a home to have an idea of what condition the house is in, and what works and what doesn't work, things of that nature," Baldonado said. 

Baldonado believes licensing home inspectors would add to an inspector's credibility.

"It is also is an idea to protect the public. When you have a home inspector that may not be up to par, not necessarily know what they're doing. They exist, but I'll say this: most home inspectors do a pretty good job," he said. 

Baldonado says the licensing fee would be $1,000 for three years and would go towards funding a licensing board. 

"We kind of joke that you and I could just get a ladder and a truck and go into business and say we're home inspectors. We maybe don't want to do that but there's no barriers to it right now," he said. "But there's a balancing act too, regulation can be cumbersome and hard to deal with too."

The bill is awaiting a vote on the House floor. 

Track this bill during the legislative session

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: March 05, 2019 06:38 PM
Created: March 05, 2019 03:53 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
New Mexico Senate passes education reforms
New Mexico Senate passes education reforms
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Suspect surrenders following SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque
Andrew Edwards
2 people suffer critical injuries in crash on I-25 at Broadway
2 people suffer critical injuries in crash on I-25 at Broadway
Advertisement




Men accused of scamming Albuquerque businesses arrested in Las Vegas
Men accused of scamming Albuquerque businesses arrested in Las Vegas
Legislation would add option of misdemeanor charge for DWI arrest with children
Legislation would add option of misdemeanor charge for DWI arrest with children
New Mexico bill aims to limit immigration detention centers
New Mexico bill aims to limit immigration detention centers
Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
Bill could require home inspectors to be licensed
Bill could require home inspectors to be licensed