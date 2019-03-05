Bill could require home inspectors to be licensed
Kai Porter
March 05, 2019 06:38 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — If HB 433 passes, home inspectors in New Mexico could have to get licensed.
Rep. Alonzo Baldonado, a realtor from Los Lunas, is sponsoring the bill. It is called the Home Inspector Licensing Act.
"Home inspection should be something you'd use when purchasing a home to have an idea of what condition the house is in, and what works and what doesn't work, things of that nature," Baldonado said.
Baldonado believes licensing home inspectors would add to an inspector's credibility.
"It is also is an idea to protect the public. When you have a home inspector that may not be up to par, not necessarily know what they're doing. They exist, but I'll say this: most home inspectors do a pretty good job," he said.
Baldonado says the licensing fee would be $1,000 for three years and would go towards funding a licensing board.
"We kind of joke that you and I could just get a ladder and a truck and go into business and say we're home inspectors. We maybe don't want to do that but there's no barriers to it right now," he said. "But there's a balancing act too, regulation can be cumbersome and hard to deal with too."
The bill is awaiting a vote on the House floor.
