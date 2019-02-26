Bill legalizing life-ending medication passes committee

Doctors would only be able to prescribe life-ending medication to patients with less than six months to live and the mental capacity to make the decision, and take the medication themselves.

Last month, KOB spoke with Rep. Debbie Armstrong, D-Albuquerque, who's carrying an identical version of the bill in the House.

"It's not assisted suicide, it's done in isolation and desperation. It's done surrounded by your family, your friends, loved ones. And when suffering becomes too much and you are going to die, and you're terminally ill, and the end is near, and you're suffering," she said. "For me, it's not a life or death decision. But a how you die decision."

There are critics of SB 153. The New Mexico Alliance for Life opposes the bill, calling it a radical anti-life bill.

