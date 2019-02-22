Bill proposes raising the legal age to buy tobacco to 21

Mike Bond, who owns Stag Tobacconist, says he supports raising the age to buy tobacco products to keep young people from getting hooked on nicotine.

"I will probably lose a few customers in that age group. We do have customers in the 18-20 age group. It wouldn't have a huge impact on our business," Bonds said.

The bill also adds increased penalties for minors who purchase tobacco products and anyone who sells them to minors.

If the bill passes, the change would take effect on July 1.

