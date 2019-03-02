Bill repealing anti-abortion law passes House, 40-29

She's talking about an old law that criminalizes abortions as a fourth-degree felony.

That law is unenforceable due to the 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade, but these medical practitioners and supporters of HB 51 are worried the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

But not all doctors feel the same. A conscience clause would be removed if HB 51 passes - a clause that gave doctors the option to opt out of performing an abortion if it is against their religious beliefs or morals.

Track this bill during the legislative session