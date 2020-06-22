Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature

Kai Porter
Updated: June 22, 2020 05:18 PM
Created: June 22, 2020 04:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bill that requires all law enforcement officers in New Mexico to wear body cameras is headed to the governor’s desk.

The bill passed in the state House, 44-26, Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

The vote followed three hours of debate on the house floor, the maximum time allowed.
 
The state Senate had already passed the bill.

Some law enforcement agencies, like the Albuquerque Police Department, already require officers to wear body cameras.

The bill would impact agencies that don’t – like the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

It will also require all law enforcement agencies in the state to create their own policies and procedures for body cameras in their own departments.
 
“They basically have to have in that procedure instruction as to when one might need to turn on their body camera, make sure that camera is kept on for the appropriate amount of time and appropriate situation, it instructs them when they have room to turn off that camera," said Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, a Democrat. "It requires that they keep the video data from that recording for 120 days and then it requires and allows them to create their own disciplinary rules related to what might happen when these policies are not followed.”
 
Republicans were opposed to this bill for many reasons-- saying it wasn’t vetted well. They also called it an unfunded mandate because the bill provides no state funding to law enforcement agencies to pay for body cameras.

“I think the cost of this piece of legislation is deemed by many as an unfunded mandate. I have had mayors tell me most of this we do already. I’ve had other mayors tell me my police force cannot afford this. I do not have the capacity for this. And it’s viewed by many as an effort to reduce the amount of policemen on the streets because as you increase the cost of those police officers cities and counties are going to have to make the decision – do we raise taxes or do we cut the number of police officers on the street to do it," said Rep. James G. Townsend, a Republican. 

The governor is expected to sign the bill into law. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Balloon Fiesta is a no-go for 2020
Balloon Fiesta is a no-go for 2020
New Mexico reports 128 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
New Mexico reports 128 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature
Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature
Man accused of shooting during Oñate protest to be released ahead of trial
Man accused of shooting during Oñate protest to be released ahead of trial
Advertisement


State House lawmakers adjourn special session, two days after expected ending
State House lawmakers adjourn special session, two days after expected ending
Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature
Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature
Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments
Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments
Balloon Fiesta is a no-go for 2020
Balloon Fiesta is a no-go for 2020
APD addresses response to Oñate protest, shooting
APD addresses response to Oñate protest, shooting