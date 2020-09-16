Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes

In 2009, the U.S. Attorney over New Mexico confirmed there was a federal investigation into the allegations, but neither Richardson nor anybody else was ever indicted.

With the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution set to expire in 2021, the plaintiffs are asking a state court to refer the case to appropriate district attorneys for prosecution, but with Attorney General Balderas and his office staying out of it.

The lawyers claim Richardson helped fund Balderas' political campaigns with money Richardson got from his pay-to-play schemes.

Balderas' office released the following statement:

The Attorney General has a long-standing, independent record of fighting corruption in his years of service, and these allegations are baseless and ridiculous.

Richardson did not respond to KOB 4's request for comment.