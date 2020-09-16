Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes | KOB 4
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes

KOB 4
Updated: September 16, 2020 10:19 PM
Created: September 16, 2020 07:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A newly-unsealed lawsuit is bringing up old allegations against former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and several other high-profile New Mexicans.

The lawsuit claims Attorney General Hector Balderas benefited from Richardson's 2008 pay-to-play scandal.

A lawsuit in 2008 alleged Richardson had been the mastermind of a complex operation that defrauded New Mexico's taxpayers. 

It states, "Richardson obtained money for himself; money for his campaigns; money for his political organizations; lavish meals, entertainment, and travel; wine and liquor, sexual services and sexual favors." 

In 2009, the U.S. Attorney over New Mexico confirmed there was a federal investigation into the allegations, but neither Richardson nor anybody else was ever indicted.  

With the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution set to expire in 2021, the plaintiffs are asking a state court to refer the case to appropriate district attorneys for prosecution, but with Attorney General Balderas and his office staying out of it.

The lawyers claim Richardson helped fund Balderas' political campaigns with money Richardson got from his pay-to-play schemes. 

Balderas' office released the following statement: 

The Attorney General has a long-standing, independent record of fighting corruption in his years of service, and these allegations are baseless and ridiculous.

Richardson did not respond to KOB 4's request for comment. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

