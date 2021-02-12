Bill seeks to help low-income patients from excess medical bills

The bill has the support of Dr. Jesse Barnes.

"We know that medical debt is the number one cause of personal bankruptcy," he said.

Barnes works at a community health center in Albuquerque's South Valley.

"We're having a conversation with somebody about finding on a test or an x-ray that could be a new diagnosis of cancer," he said. "And the first question isn't what's the prognosis, how are we going to treat this? The first question is how much is it going to cost, how is this going to affect me and my family, financially?"

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hear the bill Monday.

