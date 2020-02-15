Bill that aims to curb animal overpopulation clears Senate | KOB 4
Bill that aims to curb animal overpopulation clears Senate

Grace Reader
Updated: February 15, 2020 07:21 PM
Created: February 15, 2020 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—State senators approved a bill that aims to curb animal overpopulation in the state. Senate bill 57 would tax companies that sell dog and cat food to create a program for spaying and neutering animals.

Bill sponsor Jacob Candelaria (D-District 26) said the bill would help low-income families.

“Right now we know that a lot of local communities, lower income communities, don't have the resources to fund a spay and neuter program and so we have pet overpopulation,” Sen. Candelaria said.

Proponents of the bill said this tax could save thousands of animals and have minimal impact on consumers or businesses, but opponents disagree.

“I'm all in support of spaying and neutering, that's good we want to do that, the only issue I had was with the way it was financed. It's financed by taxing or increasing a fee of producers of dog and cat food. There's significant cost to that,” said Sen. Jim White. (R-District 19).

Senators passed the bill in a 27-14 vote. SB 57 will head to the House next for consideration.


