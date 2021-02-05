Bill to allow lawmakers to weigh in on public health orders moves forward

Right now the governor doesn’t need lawmakers’ approval.

“We would look at what the health order entailed and whether it should be continued. There could be discussion on either amending it or changing it in some ways or stopping it all together and those are all negotiated,” said Baca.

Baca says his bill isn’t political and is only about giving more input in public health orders and emergency declarations.

“This is a non-partisan issue,” he said. “The amount of power in one person’s hands that we’ve seen from these health orders is just too much to have over the entire state. Whether you’re a democrat or a republican in the executive office, it’s just too much power for one person.”

The bill now moves on to its second committee in the Senate.