Bill to ban trapping on public land passes first committee
Kai Porter
February 09, 2019 06:15 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - HB 366 passed its first committee at the Roundhouse this morning.
HB 366 is the Wildlife Protection and Public Safety Act, known as Roxy's Law, after a dog that was killed after being caught in a snare.
The legislation would ban the use of traps, snares and poisons on public lands in order to protect wildlife.
HB 366 was heard in its first House committee on Thursday morning, with a lot of debate. The committee made some technical amendments to the bill but didn't have time to vote on it.
The bill now heads to the House Judiciary Committee.
