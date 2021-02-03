Bill to repeal abortion ban heads to Senate floor

“Ninety percent of labor and delivery nurses, and most of the sonographers and surgical personnel have told me they will leave our hospital and New Mexico if they are forced to perform abortions,” said Dr. William Moore, an OBGYN from Clovis.

“The New Mexico Medical Society, several other conscience protections outside of the old statute—these are solid legal protections for physicians who want to opt out of abortion care. The Medical Society would never put its members in a position that would compromise their values on such an in important issue,” said Dr. Heather Brislen, with the New Mexico Medical Society.

A bill with similar language is making its way through the House. Eventually, the two bills are expected to merge into one.

SB 10 will head to the Senate floor next.