Bill would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain professional licenses in NM | KOB 4
Bill would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain professional licenses in NM

Kai Porter
Updated: January 30, 2020 07:07 PM
Created: January 30, 2020 04:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some lawmakers in New Mexico want to allow undocumented immigrants to be able to obtain occupational or professional licenses.

Supporters say the bill would help fill shortages in professions that require licenses – like doctors.

“I went to medical school to treat New Mexican families,” said Yazmin Irazoqui-Ruiz, who graduates from UNM in May. “I’m also a native Spanish speaker and I want to treat people in Spanish if it calls for it.”

Under current New Mexico law, Irazoqui-Ruiz won’t be allowed to get her medical license in New Mexico because she is an undocumented immigrant.

“I’m a DACA recipient – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals,” she said. “I know some people are very familiar with it because there’s been a lot of media about it. DACA gives me a two year work permit and two years will be exactly what it’s called deferred action from deportation it does give me lawful status.”

She showed up to the Senate Public Affairs Committee Thursday to speak in support of Senate Bill 137, which would change state law to allow undocumented immigrants to get a professional or occupational license.

Irazoqui-Ruiz’s sister, Jazmin, is a lawyer who is testifying an expert – in support of the bill.

“In New Mexico, we have anywhere between 7,000-8,000 DACA-mented individuals who would benefit from this type of bill,” Jazmin said. “We also have a large immigrant population that would benefit from this.”

The bill passed its first committee Thursday.

Ten other states have similar laws on the books.


