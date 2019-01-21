Bill would create committee to investigate pregnancy-related deaths
Marian Camacho
January 21, 2019 08:14 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - New Mexico lawmakers are looking into how they can make pregnancy safer for women.
The Center for Disease Control, or CDC, says women in the U.S. are more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than in other developed countries.
Senate Bill 215 calls for a committee to be created to look into tragic pregnancy-related deaths.
The committee would compile reports and then make recommendations to local health care providers.
Similar bills have made it all the way to the governor's desk in previous years but were vetoed. This time around, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to sign the bill.
