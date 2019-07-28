Bipartisan group tackles crime problem in NM

Rep. Maestas said a 2018 legislative report shows that recidivism rates have been on the rise for the past decade. In 2017, the recidivism rate was over 50%, according to statistics from 2017 that are cited in the report.

Millions of dollars are being spent to support a growing prison population.

Rep. Sander Rue, a Republican, believes the state ultimately save money by investing more now.

"Are we helping them with job placement, housing," Rue said. " Because if you don't, it's very easy for them to slip right back into their old habits."

Rue and Maestas said their subcommittee will also have a renewed focus on keeping violent offenders off the street and revisiting sentencing guidelines for certain crimes.

