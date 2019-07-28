Bipartisan group tackles crime problem in NM
Ryan Laughlin
July 28, 2019 10:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Republican and Democrat are co-chairs of the Criminal Justice Reform subcommittee.
Their goal is to improve public safety by focusing on criminals when they are released from prison.
"We have to focus on lowering recidivism when folks get out," said Rep. Moe Maestas, a Democrat. "Ninety five of prisoners will get out."
Rep. Maestas said a 2018 legislative report shows that recidivism rates have been on the rise for the past decade. In 2017, the recidivism rate was over 50%, according to statistics from 2017 that are cited in the report.
Millions of dollars are being spent to support a growing prison population.
Rep. Sander Rue, a Republican, believes the state ultimately save money by investing more now.
"Are we helping them with job placement, housing," Rue said. " Because if you don't, it's very easy for them to slip right back into their old habits."
Rue and Maestas said their subcommittee will also have a renewed focus on keeping violent offenders off the street and revisiting sentencing guidelines for certain crimes.
