Black bear caught up in a tree near San Fidel
Justine Lopez
August 12, 2019 10:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A black bear caught up in a tree near St. Joseph’s Catholic School turned into a teaching moment for students about bear safety.
The female bear was spotted around 7 a.m. in the back school yard. Game and Fish officials tranquilized the bear around 2 p.m. and then released her into the Jemez mountains later that afternoon. No one was injured during the incident.
Game and Fish spokesman James Pitman said people can minimize attracting bears by removing rotten fruit around trees and keeping grills clean.

