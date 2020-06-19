Black Lives Matter art project takes over Civic Plaza

"We care about the Black community, we care about racial injustices, we care about racial inequities that are taking place," said Charles Ashley III.

While they started a conversation in chalk, they hope the message will last.

"We really wanted to create something for the youth, our kids because they're struggling with this as well -- you can feel the tension at home and parents are struggling having these conversations," Ashley III said.

Mayor Keller and other city leaders attended the event.

The mayor is now calling on state lawmakers to address police reform during the special session.