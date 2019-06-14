Blood donations needed in New Mexico
Casey Torres
June 14, 2019 08:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— June 14th is World Blood Donor Day. Blood banks across the nation are in critical need for donations.
But during summer, it gets even tougher to receive blood donations.
Recruitment representatives with Vitalant Blood Center in northeast Albuquerque said they see a 20% decline in donations between June and August.
"High school's out. College is out. And many of the community members are vacationing and spending times with their families, so it's hard to get them to come in and donate,” said Alisia Marquez.
The center needs all blood types, especially O negative and O positive.
Anyone 16 and older can donate.
A donation of a pint of blood can take 30 to 45 minutes.
"You have to weigh at least a 110 pounds. We do a short medical screening and also ask you some questions about your behaviors and your health and then you can donate,” said Andrew Sharpless.
People can donate every eight weeks.
Credits
Casey Torres
Created: June 14, 2019 08:21 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved