BNSF Railway plans $80 million investment in New Mexico | KOB 4
BNSF Railway plans $80 million investment in New Mexico

BNSF Railway plans $80 million investment in New Mexico Photo: Cropped Photo: Ron Reiring / CC BY 2.0

The Associated Press
February 21, 2019 07:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - BNSF Railway plans to invest $80 million in New Mexico this year.

The freight company made the announcement Wednesday, saying the money will go toward maintenance projects as well as rail upgrades to ensure its network remains safe and reliable.

According to the company, nearly 4.5 million carloads of freight move along BNSF lines in New Mexico each year.

This year's maintenance program includes more than 850 miles (1,368 kilometers) of track surfacing and/or undercutting work as well as the replacement of about 20 miles (32 kilometers) of rail and more than 200,000 ties.

Plans also call for BNSF to extend its quadruple main tracks in Belen to boost capacity.

Over the last five years, BNSF has invested about $555 million to expand and maintain its network in the state.

