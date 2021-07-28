Bob Odenkirk collapses on 'Better Call Saul' set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk has been hospitalized after collapsing on the show’s New Mexico set.

A person close to Odenkirk not authorized to speak publicly says crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, or how long Odenkirk might be hospitalized.