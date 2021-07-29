Bob Odenkirk condition stable after 'heart related incident'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after a “heart related incident” on the show’s New Mexico set.

Odenkirk's representatives issued the statement on his status Wednesday. A day earlier, the 58-year-old actor was shooting the show's sixth and final season when he collapsed and had to be taken in an ambulance to a local hospital in Albuquerque. Odenkirk's son Nate tweeted that his father “is going to be OK.”