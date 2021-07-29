Bob Odenkirk condition stable after 'heart related incident' | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Tokyo Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Bob Odenkirk condition stable after 'heart related incident'

Bob Odenkirk condition stable after 'heart related incident'

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: July 29, 2021 09:29 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after a “heart related incident” on the show’s New Mexico set.

Odenkirk's representatives issued the statement on his status Wednesday. A day earlier, the 58-year-old actor was shooting the show's sixth and final season when he collapsed and had to be taken in an ambulance to a local hospital in Albuquerque. Odenkirk's son Nate tweeted that his father “is going to be OK.”

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title role in “Better Call Saul.”


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMDOH echoes latest CDC guidance, encourages New Mexicans to mask up
NMDOH echoes latest CDC guidance, encourages New Mexicans to mask up
House majority leader under investigation for racketeering, money laundering
House majority leader under investigation for racketeering, money laundering
Body of woman swept away in Albuquerque arroyo is recovered
Body of woman swept away in Albuquerque arroyo is recovered
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 329 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 329 additional COVID-19 cases
APS superintendent flagged 'suspected violations' involving Rep. Williams Stapleton
APS superintendent flagged 'suspected violations' involving Rep. Williams Stapleton